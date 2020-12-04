 

CureVac Appoints Antony Blanc as Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

CureVac : CureVac Appoints Antony Blanc as Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

04.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CureVac Appoints Antony Blanc as Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - December 4, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today that Antony Blanc, PhD, was appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of CureVac. In this role, he will be responsible for building the network of partnerships that will support the growth of CureVac, for developing the competitiveness and commercial relevance of the company's programs in development and for building the commercial organization.

"We welcome Antony with his expertise and believe that he will be a great asset to the company," said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac. "He combines expertise in science and business with specific knowledge in RNA research. This will further support the company's efforts to develop mRNA-based medicines."

"It is great timing that Antony is joining the executive board of CureVac now," said Dr. Franz-Werner Haas, CEO of CureVac. "Antony will be an additional highly experienced team member and can further support our corporate business development agenda and growth of the company."

Antony Blanc previously served biotech clients in Europe as an Associate Partner with McKinsey & Company. Between 2009 and 2017, he developed deep and broad cross-functional expertise in vaccines by serving in several senior roles at GSK Vaccines, including leading strategic marketing, strategic pricing, joint ventures and the integration of the Novartis Vaccines business unit. From 2000 to 2009, Blanc held leadership roles at several biotech companies, such as Chief Business Officer at Synosia and Head of Biopharma at Syngenta. He started his career at the strategy consulting firm McKinsey & Company in 1994, focusing on pharma and biotech. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and a BS.c. in Biochemistry from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

