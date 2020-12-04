DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Confirmation from the KfW of loans in the amount of EUR 25 million 04-Dec-2020 / 13:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Confirmation from the KfW of loans in the amount of EUR 25 million

Berlin, 4 December 2020 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft ("DEAG," ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6, stock exchange symbol: LOUD) announced today that it has received confirmation from the state-owned development bank KfW that it will be granted a loan from the KfW Special Programme 2020 of EUR 25 million in two tranches to finance working capital. The loan will be granted through its house banks.

The first tranche of EUR 15 million can be called up immediately, the second tranche of up to EUR 10 million can be called up from 30 September 2021 up to a maximum of 12 months after the loan was granted. The loan bears interest at a rate of 2% p.a. The term of both tranches is six years. After the first year of the grace period, the loan is to be repaid on a quarterly basis. The terms and conditions of the loan include the usual terms and conditions. Besides DEAG, DEAG subsidiaries are liable as guarantors.

Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, Chairman of the Executive Board

