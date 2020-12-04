Castle Biosciences Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating the Clinical Impact of DecisionDx-Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of a clinical use study demonstrating that management decisions for patients diagnosed with American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) 7 th edition stage I – III melanoma were impacted by the use of DecisionDx-Melanoma, Castle’s gene expression profile prognostic test for cutaneous melanoma. Study authors developed a recommended melanoma patient care management pathway that incorporates DecisionDx-Melanoma to help inform frequency and duration of follow-up visits, blood work and surveillance imaging in line with predicted metastatic risk.

“We found that intrinsic tumor biology, as assessed with DecisionDx-Melanoma, adds prognostic information that might be missed if we solely consider traditional risk factors to predict metastatic risk for our patients with stage I – III melanoma,” said the article’s first author, surgical oncologist David Hyams, M.D. “Based on these results, we propose a melanoma patient care plan that incorporates DecisionDx-Melanoma to adjust frequency and duration of clinical visits, blood work and surveillance imaging according to metastatic risk. We expect that this plan will empower physicians to focus more intensive surveillance on high-risk patients who need it most.”

The study was conducted to characterize changes in clinical management resulting from use of DecisionDx-Melanoma on low (stage I–IIA) and high-risk (stage IIB–III) patient management and to develop a management pathway for melanoma patient care that incorporates DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. A total of 112 consecutive patients with cutaneous melanoma at Desert Surgical Oncology in California between 2015–2017 were included in this study, all of whom were prospectively tested with DecisionDx-Melanoma.

Patients’ DecisionDx-Melanoma test results were found to have an impact on the number and duration of follow-up and surveillance visits, and patients assessed as having a high risk of metastasis (designated by a DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 2 test result) received more intensive management than patients assessed as having a low risk (designated by a DecisionDx-Melanoma Class 1 test result). Clinicians using the test were shown to adjust patient management in a risk-appropriate direction, within recommendations of national guidelines.