 

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Poster Presentations at Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that three posters highlighting its drug development pipeline would be presented at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference (SABCS) to be held December 8 – 11, 2020.

“We are pleased to have two scientific communications at SABCS on ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) and the results of our Phase 2 study for Poziotinib in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer who have failed multiple lines of HER2 directed therapy,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to sharing these data with the medical and scientific community.”

The three posters are listed below.

Poster Title: A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with HER2 therapies
Authors: Adam Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D., et al.
Poster Number: PD1-07 (Spotlight Poster Discussion)
Poster Category: Breast Cancer treatment
Poster Section: Spotlight Poster Discussion 1
Poster Presentation Date/Time: December 9, 2020 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM CT

Poster Title: Pooled efficacy analysis from two Phase 3 studies in patients receiving eflapegrastim, a novel, long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, following TC for early stage breast cancer
Authors: Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al.
Poster Number: PS9-59
Poster Category: Psychosocial, Quality of Life and Educational Aspects
Poster Section: Poster Session 9
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT.

Poster Title: Open-label, Phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after the same-day, varying dosing time schedules of eflapegrastim administration in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide (NCT04187898)
Authors: Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al.
Poster Number: OT-06-01
Poster Category: Chemotherapy - Targeting Neutropenia
Poster Section: Ongoing Trial posters
Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT

Copies of the posters will be available on the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals website following presentation at the meeting. ROLONTIS is an investigational drug not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the BLA is currently under review by the agency for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Seite 1 von 3
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Poster Presentations at Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that three posters highlighting its drug development pipeline would be presented at the upcoming San Antonio …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Cinedigm Announces Eight Additional Linear Streaming Channels Are Now Available on Rad’s ...
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November
04.11.20
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
4.170
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals - Chancen und Risiken?
09.02.20
1
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.