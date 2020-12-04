Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Poster Presentations at Upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

“We are pleased to have two scientific communications at SABCS on ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) and the results of our Phase 2 study for Poziotinib in HER2+ metastatic breast cancer who have failed multiple lines of HER2 directed therapy,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to sharing these data with the medical and scientific community.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that three posters highlighting its drug development pipeline would be presented at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Conference (SABCS) to be held December 8 – 11, 2020.

The three posters are listed below.

Poster Title: A Phase 2 study of poziotinib in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with HER2 therapies

Authors: Adam Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D., et al.

Poster Number: PD1-07 (Spotlight Poster Discussion)

Poster Category: Breast Cancer treatment

Poster Section: Spotlight Poster Discussion 1

Poster Presentation Date/Time: December 9, 2020 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM CT

Poster Title: Pooled efficacy analysis from two Phase 3 studies in patients receiving eflapegrastim, a novel, long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, following TC for early stage breast cancer

Authors: Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al.

Poster Number: PS9-59

Poster Category: Psychosocial, Quality of Life and Educational Aspects

Poster Section: Poster Session 9

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT.

Poster Title: Open-label, Phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after the same-day, varying dosing time schedules of eflapegrastim administration in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide (NCT04187898)

Authors: Lee S. Schwartzberg, M.D., et al.

Poster Number: OT-06-01

Poster Category: Chemotherapy - Targeting Neutropenia

Poster Section: Ongoing Trial posters

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT

Copies of the posters will be available on the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals website following presentation at the meeting. ROLONTIS is an investigational drug not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the BLA is currently under review by the agency for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.