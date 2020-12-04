EMGS reports multi-client revenue





Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will realise various net uplifts and late sale revenues with a combined value of approximately USD 1 million related to the Barents Sea multi-client library.



The revenue will be recognised in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, EMGS Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836



