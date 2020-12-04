PST Will Build a New Educational Block of Vilnius Tech for 15.9 mln. Euros

Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed the contract with Vilnius Tech (Vilnius Gediminas Technical University) for construction of a new educational block in Plytines Street in Vilnius. The Faculties of Mechanics, Electronics and Transport Engineering of this University will be located in the building with an area exceeding 9 thousand square meters.

The new block of Vilnius Tech should be completed in 24 months. Mutuus UAB is responsible for the design of this building and PST has been awarded the construction contract in the result of the public tender.

