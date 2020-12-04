DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX 04.12.2020 / 13:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Taufkirchen, December 4, 2020 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") will be listed in the SDAX, the Small-Cap-Index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, starting at December 21, 2020 according to an announcement made by Deutsche Börse yesterday evening.

Thomas Mülller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very excited to join the SDAX family only a few months after our IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The admission to the index is another great confirmation of our successful growth path. In addition, we are enhancing our visibility on the global capital markets and thus further strengthening our profile as a listed company."

Since its successful IPO on September 25, 2020 HENSOLDT's shares have been traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HAG, the German security number (WKN) HAG000 and the international security number (ISIN) DE000HAG0005.

SDAX consists of 70 shares in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which ranks directly below the MDAX shares in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with more than 150 years of heritage from companies like Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 5,500 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenue of EUR 1.11 billion in 2019.

