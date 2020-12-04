 

DGAP-News HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.12.2020, 13:28  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO
HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX

04.12.2020 / 13:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX

 

Taufkirchen, December 4, 2020 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") will be listed in the SDAX, the Small-Cap-Index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, starting at December 21, 2020 according to an announcement made by Deutsche Börse yesterday evening.

Thomas Mülller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very excited to join the SDAX family only a few months after our IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The admission to the index is another great confirmation of our successful growth path. In addition, we are enhancing our visibility on the global capital markets and thus further strengthening our profile as a listed company."

Since its successful IPO on September 25, 2020 HENSOLDT's shares have been traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HAG, the German security number (WKN) HAG000 and the international security number (ISIN) DE000HAG0005.

SDAX consists of 70 shares in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which ranks directly below the MDAX shares in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.

 

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with more than 150 years of heritage from companies like Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 5,500 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenue of EUR 1.11 billion in 2019.

www.hensoldt.net

 

HENSOLDT press contact
Joachim Schranzhofer Phone: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net


04.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1152915

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1152915  04.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152915&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHENSOLDT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX 04.12.2020 / 13:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX   Taufkirchen, December 4, 2020 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Vorläufige Bezugsquote beträgt rund 86,6 Prozent
Fundierte wissenschaftliche Forschung: Havn Life Sciences und das Westwood Institut beschreiten gemeinsame Wege.
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG decides on 5 % capital increase
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG beschließt 5%-Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary subscription quota: approximately 86.6% of the new shares subscribed for ...
DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics schließt Patientenrekrutierung der Phase II COVID-19-Studie mit APN01 ab
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Die HENSOLDT AG steigt in den SDAX auf (deutsch)
13:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: Die HENSOLDT AG steigt in den SDAX auf
10:27 Uhr
KORREKTUR/INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy wie erwartet bald im MDAX - Grenke raus
03.12.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy wie erwartet bald im MDAX - Grenke raus
03.12.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Noch vor Weihnachten bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
02.12.20
HOME24 IM FOKUS: Corona-Profiteur will in den SDax
25.11.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Im Dezember bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
13.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt Hensoldt auf 'Overweight'
11.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Hensoldt auf 'Buy'
11.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hensoldt legen etwas zu - 'Fliegen noch unter dem Radar'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:45 Uhr
115
Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
25.09.20
3
Hensoldt IPO September 2020
23.09.20
12
HENSOLDT AG: Börsengang geplant