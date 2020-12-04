 

Elanco Animal Health Selects Indiana as Home for Global HQ and Future Footprint Consolidation

04.12.2020   

After a rigorous multi-state search, Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) today announced Indiana as its base for future global consolidated operations, anchored by a new streamlined fit-for-purpose global headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. The move represents another step in Elanco’s plan to capture economic value through global footprint consolidation after its August acquisition of Bayer’s animal health business.

The competitive incentive package offered by the State of Indiana and the City of Indianapolis includes a 45-acre former industrial site located in the southwest corner of downtown Indianapolis on the White River, with a restricted option for an additional 20 acres. The State and City will support redevelopments in the area and work to increase neighborhood connectivity. The package also includes tax credits for retention of over 1,600 existing jobs in Indiana, as well as the addition of 570+ Indiana jobs over the next 10 years. The package allows for training and relocation grants, as well as redevelopment tax credits as the company relocates to the $100M campus to be built on the Indianapolis site. The offer of tax credits for retention is subject to the review of the State Budget Committee.

The move complements Elanco’s value capture agenda as part of its Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity (IPP) strategy, while establishing a center of excellence for future footprint consolidation and continued synergies. In addition to the competitive incentive package, the opportunity to build a smaller, more efficient campus should translate to meaningful cost savings and value moving forward, which is EPS accretive, frees up cash flow for deleveraging activities, and features lower per-employee footprint cost over its current operations.

“With a shared vision for the future of the agbioscience industry and the modern, post-COVID era workplace in Indiana, we are pleased Elanco can serve as a catalyst through our global headquarters and base of future consolidated operations and capabilities in Indiana,” said Elanco president and CEO Jeff Simmons. “In partnership with Governor Holcomb, Mayor Hogsett and the IEDC, we look forward to continuing our nearly 70-year history in Indiana, building a leading animal health company and serving the Indianapolis community.”

