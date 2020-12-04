Foresight to Take Part in Automation of Future Heavy-Duty Vehicles European Project

Foresight recently joined the AWARD consortium, as reported by the Company on May 15, 2020. The European Commission has outlined the growing need for connected and automated driving systems for heavy commercial vehicles, citing their great potential for improving the safety and efficiency of freight transport and making vehicle operations more comfortable.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the European Commission, through the Horizon 2020 framework program, has awarded a funding grant of nearly 20 million Euro for the All Weather Autonomous Real logistics operations and Demonstrations (AWARD) consortium to develop and operate safe autonomous heavy-duty vehicles in harsh weather conditions in a variety of different scenarios. In the framework of the project, Foresight will provide its QuadSight multispectral vision solution, and is expected to receive approximately one million USD. The AWARD project will be rolled out in 2021 for a period of three years.

Coordinated by EasyMile, the AWARD consortium consists of 29 partners including industry leaders such as Continental (one of the largest automotive suppliers and experts in automated driving technologies), Terberg (specialist heavy vehicle manufacturer), and Applied Autonomy (leading provider of Smart Fleet Management systems for connected autonomous vehicles).

Foresight will provide its QuadSight multispectral vision solution, composed of two stereoscopic visible-light cameras and two stereoscopic thermal long-wave infrared cameras, the latter provided by FLIR Systems. The QuadSight system offers highly accurate vision sensors to autonomous freight operators, capable of detecting any type of obstacle and enabling safe, uninterrupted driving at all times, even in harsh weather and lighting conditions.

For additional information about the consortium, please refer to the December 2nd announcement by EasyMile.

About Horizon 2020

Horizon 2020 is the EU funding program for research and innovation, running from 2014 to 2020 with an 80 billion Euro budget. It provides research and innovation funding for multi-national collaboration projects as well as for individual researchers and supports SMEs with a special funding instrument.

For more information on Horizon 2020, please see the H2020 website.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.