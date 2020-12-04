 

Ceylon Graphite Announces Corporate Update Webinar Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphiteor the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Sasha Jacob, Founder and Strategic Advisor of the Company will be hosting an investor webinar on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST. The webinar will provide participants an overview of the Company, its exciting recent developments as it accelerates production of its high grade graphite deposits as well as detail on how the Company is positioned to be a significant participant in the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

Webinar Registration Details:
When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
Registration link: https://my.6ix.com/DveBYPHa

Bharat Parashar, Chief Executive Officer said: "I encourage existing and potential investors to participate in this interactive meeting so that they may have the opportunity to learn more about Ceylon Graphite and the unique investment opportunity the Company presents. Graphite currently impacts our daily lives in many ways and will become even more important in the years to come as the world goes green and electric vehicles and battery storage gain further adoption."

Upcoming Virtual Conferences
Ceylon Graphite will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference in the new year and welcomes anyone interested to reach out for meeting requests and/or presentation details.

Virtual Metals Investor Forum
January 14-15, 2021
https://www.metalsinvestorforum.com/conferences/metals-investor-forum- ...

Mines and Money Online Global Conference
March 23-25, 2021
https://minesandmoney.com/online/march/

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, plus the exploration for and development of graphite mines in Sri Lanka. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly own subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 site and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

