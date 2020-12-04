 

Novo Nordisk files for US FDA regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 13:29  |  69   |   |   

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 December 2020 – Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue for chronic weight management. A priority review voucher has been applied to the NDA, leading to an anticipated review time of six months from the submission date, according to standard FDA review timelines.

The potential indication is for the treatment of adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The submission is based on the results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme, which included more than 4,500 adults with obesity or overweight. Across the STEP programme, people with obesity treated with once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in body weight compared to placebo. Across STEP 1, 3 and 4 a weight loss of 15-18% was reported for people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg. Furthermore, once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common side effects were gastrointestinal and were transient, and mild or moderate in severity.  

“Obesity is associated with a wide range of serious complications, yet many healthcare providers still do not have sufficient medical options available to help people with this chronic disease ,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk. "We are excited about the regulatory filing of semaglutide 2.4 mg in the US and we believe once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg has the potential to transform the medical management of obesity."

About obesity and subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management
Obesity is a chronic disease that requires long-term management. It is associated with many serious health consequences and decreased life expectancy. Obesity-related complications are numerous and include type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnoea, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and cancer.

Once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a potential treatment for obesity. Semaglutide is an analogue of the human glucagon‑like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone. It induces weight loss by reducing hunger, increasing feelings of fullness and thereby helping people eat less and reduce their calorie intake.

Seite 1 von 3
Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk files for US FDA regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 December 2020 – Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
C-Bond Systems’ EPA-Registered MB-10 Tablets Provide Effective Disinfection from SARS-CoV-2, the ...
DMG Announces Private Placement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Novo Nordisk: Wie hoch wird die 2020er-Dividende ausfallen?
01.12.20
Neuer Circle of Competence: Könnte Warren Buffett jetzt auf Novo Nordisk setzen?
01.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
30.11.20
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
23.11.20
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
20.11.20
Warren Buffett macht’s vor: Solltest du jetzt auf Pharma-Aktien setzen?
17.11.20
Once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg demonstrates superior reduction in HbA1c vs once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg in people with type 2 diabetes in the SUSTAIN FORTE trial
16.11.20
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
16.11.20
Novo Nordisk, BAT & Digital Realty: Fast-Dividendenaristokraten mit Potenzial?
12.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
976
Die ewig steigende Aktie