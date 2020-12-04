DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Ltd: UK Tech Firm Launches Covid & Vaccination Passport (news with additional features) 04.12.2020 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRITISH TECH FIRM LAUNCHES WORLDS FIRST

5 IN 1 SECURE HEALTH PASSPORT WALLET

FREE 'SELF SOVEREIGN ESQ ID', SECURE CROSS BORDER PLATFORM IS BEING USED FOR AIR TRAVEL, RETURN TO WORK, STAY AT SCHOOL, HOSPITALITY & WILL SOON SEE SPORTS FANS RETURN TO CAPACITY STADIUMS

TECH INNOVATOR WARNS OF 'UN SECURE'

'QR' CODE & DATA BREACHES IN HEALTH PASSPORTS

FOLLOWING FORMER AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER AIRLINE BOARDING CARD HACK

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / British technology company VST Enterprises has today confirmed it has developed the worlds first secure 5 In 1 digital health passport and wallet. V-Health Passport(TM) is a crucial 'safe technology enabler' in reviving global economies, home lives and helping Governments, business and industry to start returning to work and normality.

The cross border, cross corporation V-Health Passport(TM) can be used by international Governments, consumers and companies to authenticate a persons true identity, their Covid test results and vaccinations. This 'enabler' allows them to prove their test and/or vaccination status. Uniquely the V-Health Passport(TM) has its own contact tracing capability using anonymised data, whilst also protecting citizens data and privacy with a concept in the vein of 'self sovereign identity'.

Manchester headquartered VSTE have innovated the V-Health Passport(TM) to be the most secure digital health passport and wallet in the world, but at the same time multi functional and future proof to deal with all future pandemics ;

The V-Health Passport(TM) has 5 key 'enabling' features to its technology;

- Powered by the worlds most secure cyber security coding technology VCode(R) it is the worlds most secure 'next generation' code scanning technology using a closed loop system with end to end encryption and 2.2 Quintillion collision free codes (A VCode(R) can only exist once due to being encoded from a centralised system).