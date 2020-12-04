 

TOTAL SE Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

November 30, 2020

2,653,124,025

2,784,107,780

A total number of 2,808,505,536 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 24,397,756 voting rights attached to the 24,397,756 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

