 

Laurentian Bank Financial Group declares dividends on its common shares

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its meeting held on December 3, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Bank”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on the common shares payable on February 1, 2021 to the holders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The above-mentioned shares are eligible shares under the Bank’s Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the “Plan”). Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued common shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable investment price as defined in the Plan, less a discount of 2%, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

Information :

Fabrice Tremblay
Advisor, Communications
Office: 514 284-4500, extension 40020
Mobile: 438 989-6070
fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca


