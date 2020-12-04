ProVen VCT plc

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

4 December 2020

The Company announces that it has today allotted 646,450 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.5p per Ordinary Share paid on 4 December 2020.

The shares were issued at 65.8p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.5p paid on 4 December 2020).