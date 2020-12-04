UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced the grants of inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to nine new employees in connection with their employment with UroGen. These new team members will support the ongoing commercial launch of Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, UroGen’s first approved product, and the continued development of the Company’s pipeline.

Up to 35,300 shares of UroGen’s common stock are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs vest over three years, with one third of the underlying shares vesting after one year from the vesting date, and the balance of the underlying shares vesting on an annual basis thereafter, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service relationship with UroGen.