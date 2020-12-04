Vapotherm Wins Prestigious Zenith Award from American Association for Respiratory Care for Support of Respiratory Therapists

The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) presents the award to only six out of more than 300 manufacturers, supply organizations, and supply companies based on ranking in criteria including: product quality, accessibility and helpfulness of personnel, responsiveness, service record, truth in advertising, and support of the respiratory care profession. Recipients are selected by popular vote of AARC members in the respiratory care profession.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy systems, has been awarded the prestigious American Association for Respiratory Care Zenith Award.

“We’re honored to receive the AARC Zenith Award,” said Joe Army, Vapotherm’s President and CEO. “Making our customers and their Patients a top priority is a core tenet for the Vapotherm team. This award is even more meaningful given that it is from the dedicated Respiratory Care professionals who continue to demonstrate front-line heroism during one of the most challenging years ever experienced. Thank you, Patient care colleagues, for all you and your teams are doing.”

Vapotherm increased production capacities and expanded field support teams in order to rapidly provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with AARC Specialty Practitioner of the Year, Felix Khusid RRT, Vapotherm launched the FELIX-1 Negative Pressure Scavenger Kit. The company also launched an open-access online learning platform, Vapotherm Academy, which has over 21,000 clinicians enrolled, in addition to its existing continuing clinical education programs.

AARC established the AARC Zenith Award in 1989 and this is the first year AARC selected Vapotherm as a recipient of the award. AARC announced the 2020 AARC Zenith Award recipients by live-stream in conjunction with the virtual 66th International Respiratory Congress December 3rd.

About AARC

The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care. The AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and serves as an advocate for Patients and their families, the public, the profession and the respiratory therapist.

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Website Information Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005106/en/