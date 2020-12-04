 

Rexnord Signs Agreement to Acquire Hadrian; Advances Zurn’s Position as a Complete Washroom Solutions Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hadrian Inc., a leading provider of washroom partitions and lockers, which will enable its Water Management platform’s Zurn business to offer building owners a complete washroom solution and accelerate its strategy of being the leading provider of smart building solutions. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of December.

Zurn’s complete offering of hygienic touchless plumbing fixture systems, hand dryers and smart products will combine with Hadrian partitions to be positioned to set the standard for a safe, hygienic and connected washroom of the future. The expanded portfolio provides building owners with an unparalleled offering of specified washroom content, with a clear focus on increasing value for building owners.

“We are executing within each pillar of our enhanced capital allocation strategy this quarter as we augment our increased organic growth investments with the strategic addition of Hadrian, our resumed repurchase activity, and our common stock dividend while maintaining our financial leverage near the lower end of our targeted range,” commented Todd Adams, Chair, President and CEO of Rexnord.

“We are pleased to welcome Hadrian into Rexnord’s Water Management platform,” said Craig Wehr, Group President of Zurn. “With their passion for serving customers, market leading products and innovative technology, Hadrian brings a highly complementary culture and can build on Zurn’s substantial competitive advantages to expand our combined growth opportunities.”

Founded in 1983, Hadrian has expanded over the years to include four state-of-the-art North American facilities, while developing innovations such as enhanced washroom privacy options and anti-graffiti finishes.

About Rexnord

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rexnord is comprised of two strategic platforms, Process & Motion Control and Water Management, with approximately 6,400 employees worldwide. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services specified, highly engineered mechanical components used within complex systems. The Water Management platform designs, procures, manufactures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.rexnordcorporation.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release may involve outlook, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies or other statements regarding the future, which are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Rexnord Corporation as of the date of the release, and Rexnord Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Please refer to “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as well as the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of the factors and risks associated with the business.

Rexnord Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rexnord Signs Agreement to Acquire Hadrian; Advances Zurn’s Position as a Complete Washroom Solutions Provider Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RXN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hadrian Inc., a leading provider of washroom partitions and lockers, which will enable its Water Management platform’s Zurn business to offer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Cinedigm Announces Eight Additional Linear Streaming Channels Are Now Available on Rad’s ...
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Amazon and YETI File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Rexnord to Participate in Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum
23.11.20
Rexnord to Participate in Credit Suisse Industrials Conference