 

Khoros and Medallia Partner to Provide Brands with the Most Complete View of their Customers and Enhance Customer Experience

Medallia (MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced it has partnered with Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software.

The partnership will combine the power of Khoros’ best-in-class solutions for digital customer service (including messaging and chat, online brand communities, and social media management) with Medallia’s customer feedback management software to capture the voice of customers. Together, the integration will give brands the ability to capture rich customer feedback directly from Khoros’ offerings providing a more expansive, 360-view of customers, empowering better customer engagement, and delivering the ability to have even more personalized service.

Dan Doman, CTO of Khoros, said, “By combining the power of Khoros with Medallia, brands will get an integrated view of their customer conversations as well as the signals they are sending, enabling a truly holistic view of the customer’s engagement. We’re excited to partner with Medallia and, together, help companies strengthen their digital relationships to create customers for life.”

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

About Khoros

Khoros is a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software. We build enterprise software for digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management — differentiated by award-winning services with 20+ years of experience.

Over 2,000 brands use Khoros to power approximately 500 million daily digital interactions, and create customers for life. Khoros has over 10 industry awards from TrustRadius, Stevie Awards, G2, and more. Khoros, built from Spredfast and Lithium, has 9 offices globally and is part of Vista Equity Partners. For more information, visit khoros.com.

