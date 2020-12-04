Pulse Biosciences Presents Update on Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology at Prestigous Energy-Based Devices and Aesthetic Dermatology Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that a scientific update on its non-thermal NPS mechanism will be featured at the upcoming Controversies and Conversations in Lasers & Cosmetic Surgery Symposium. Suzanne Kilmer, MD, Clinical Professor at the University of California, Davis, will present an overview of clinical study results demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the Company’s cellular-focused NPS technology in clearing a range of difficult-to-treat skin lesions. The acclaimed Controversies Symposium on December 4th and 5th will be a virtual worldwide assembly of the best and brightest specialists and innovators in the field of energy-based and aesthetic treatments.

“We are honored and excited that the ongoing progress of our scientific investigators and advisors showcases the differentiated benefits of Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology and helps clinicians envision the promise of an elegant solution that clears hard-to-treat skin lesions for their patients,” said Ed Ebbers, EVP and General Manager, Dermatology, of Pulse Biosciences.