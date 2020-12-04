 

Pulse Biosciences Presents Update on Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology at Prestigous Energy-Based Devices and Aesthetic Dermatology Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that a scientific update on its non-thermal NPS mechanism will be featured at the upcoming Controversies and Conversations in Lasers & Cosmetic Surgery Symposium. Suzanne Kilmer, MD, Clinical Professor at the University of California, Davis, will present an overview of clinical study results demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the Company’s cellular-focused NPS technology in clearing a range of difficult-to-treat skin lesions. The acclaimed Controversies Symposium on December 4th and 5th will be a virtual worldwide assembly of the best and brightest specialists and innovators in the field of energy-based and aesthetic treatments.

“We are honored and excited that the ongoing progress of our scientific investigators and advisors showcases the differentiated benefits of Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology and helps clinicians envision the promise of an elegant solution that clears hard-to-treat skin lesions for their patients,” said Ed Ebbers, EVP and General Manager, Dermatology, of Pulse Biosciences.

To date, close to 700 patients and more than 3,600 lesions have been successfully treated in clinical studies using NPS technology delivered by the CellFX System. These studies include a spectrum of common skin lesions, notably Sebaceous Hyperplasia, non-genital Warts, Seborrheic Keratoses, Acne, Nevi and nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma.

The company recently announced its quarterly progress on its clinical and regulatory objectives. “The clinical evidence supporting the utility of NPS technology delivered by the CellFX System continues to grow as a result of the investigational use by a broad group of aesthetic dermatology key opinion leaders,” said Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “We continue to advance towards our goal of commercialization of the CellFX System in the aesthetic procedure market and are positioned to potentially receive regulatory clearances in three strategic geographies: the U.S., the European Union and Canada, as early as the end of the first quarter of 2021. We believe this growing library of clinical evidence will play a critical role in the future adoption of our technology.”

