 

Magenta Therapeutics and bluebird bio Announce a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Collaboration to Evaluate Magenta’s MGTA-145 for Mobilizing and Collecting Stem Cells in Adults and Adolescents with Sickle Cell Disease

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) and bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced an exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the utility of MGTA-145, in combination with plerixafor, for mobilization and collection of stem cells in adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease (SCD). The data from this clinical trial could provide proof-of-concept for MGTA-145, in combination with plerixafor, as the preferred mobilization regimen for patients with SCD. bluebird bio’s experience with plerixafor as a mobilization agent in sickle cell disease aligns with Magenta’s combination therapy approach, utilizing MGTA-145 plus plerixafor with potential to achieve safe, rapid and reliable mobilization of sufficient quantities of high-quality stem cells to improve outcomes associated with stem cell transplantation. Under the collaboration, the stem cells will be fully characterized, and Magenta will undertake preclinical studies to evaluate the ability of these cells to be gene corrected and engrafted in mouse models. The companies will co-fund the clinical trial and Magenta will retain all rights to its product candidate.

“We are excited to build upon our leading position in the field of ex-vivo gene therapy and the promising clinical data with LentiGlobin in SCD with a collaboration focused on achieving improved stem cell mobilization,” said Dave Davidson, M.D., chief medical officer, bluebird bio. “In this initial study, we hope to establish whether the combination of plerixafor with MGTA-145 can generate appropriate CD34+ stem cells with a single round of mobilization. If successful, we hope to evaluate this novel mobilization regimen with LentiGlobin to make another step forward in the treatment of patients with SCD.”

“Achieving reliable and rapid stem cell mobilization and a simplified collection process can ensure the entire patient experience is optimal with respect to therapeutic outcome. The incorporation of bluebird bio’s experience in this area of treatment will be immensely valuable in further developing MGTA-145 plus plerixafor to address the remaining unmet needs in gene therapy approaches for diseases like sickle cell disease,” said John Davis Jr., M.D., M.P.H., M.S., Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer, Magenta Therapeutics. “We look forward to collaborating with bluebird bio to evaluate MGTA-145 as the preferred mobilization option for people with sickle cell disease.”

