 

CHF Solutions Announces Webinar on Pediatric Ultrafiltration Therapy hosted by Ladenburg Thalman & Co.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that Ladenburg Thalman & Co. will host a conference call and webcast at 1:00p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 highlighting pediatric ultrafiltration therapy and the Aquadex SmartFlow System as part of Ladenburg Thalman’s LT Healthcare Symposia Series.

Speakers include Dr. David Askenazi, M.D. MSPH, Director of the Pediatric and Infant Center for Acute Nephrology at Children’s of Alabama, University of Alabama-Birmingham, and Dr. Scott Sutherland, Pediatric Nephrologist at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Nephrology, Stanford University. Jeff Cohen, Managing Director, Equity Research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., will be moderating the discussion.

To register for the conference call and webcast, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aTBb91xqTmaa5-2ttrWn9g.

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of the Aquadex SmartFlow system to treat pediatric patients. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS:
Claudia Napal Drayton
Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc.
952-345-4205
ir@chf-solutions.com

Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com 

MEDIA:
Jessica Stebing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com

 




