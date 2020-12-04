RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY To Pursue Dubai Financial Services Authority PSP License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. ( TSX -V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has dispatched Company advisor Erik A. Lara Riveros to pursue the petition of a Payment Service Provider ("PSP") Money Service Business License in the Dubai International Financial Centre ("DIFC") from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

In May 2020, RevoluPAY was granted the European PSD2 license. In September, RevoluPAY received Pan-European passporting approval to operate in 27 E.U. countries. The Company has further expanded its international open banking reach through definitive agreements ("DA") with BBVA, Flutterwave, and Thunes. Additionally, via direct PSD2 SEPA passporting, the Company added sixty-eight countries and territories to its financial operations roster. In November, the Company submitted petitions for both the analogous United States MSB licenses and the Canadian FINTRAC license. The MEASA region of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia is a significant financial hub that necessitates exposure for both financial operations and a strategic base for the region's operations. The Company considers the DIFC an excellent regional hub, having introduced robust legislation for payment services providers ("PSP") like RevoluPAY.

Furthermore, DIFC conveniently fills the timezone gap for a global financial center between London and New York's leading financial centers in the West and Hong Kong and Tokyo in the East. Company advisor Erik A. Lara Riveros is duly accredited with the Dubai Financial Services Authority, which should aid the Company's plans to obtain the Dubai PSP license and establish a corporate financial hub in the region. The Company has diligently prepared all required documentation, and Mr. Lara Riveros arrives in Dubai on the 4th of December 2020 to initiate the license petition process. The global operations of RevoluPAY expect to benefit from the multi timezone capability garnered from a supplementary and PSP licensed subsidiary domiciled in the MEASA region.

License Sought in Dubai

The Company intends to pursue the Category 3D license, which covers the following activities, "Providing or Operating a Payment Account, executing Payment Transactions or Issuing Payment Instruments, including creating and maintaining accounts for executing payment transactions, issuance of personalized sets of procedures agreed upon by the users and the provider, for initiation or execution of payment instructions."