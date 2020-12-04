NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for November 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of November 2020. At November 30, 2020, the company reported 12,532 loans in default and a default rate of 3.23%.

New Insurance Written During:

Quarter

Ended

3/31/2020 Quarter

Ended

6/30/2020 Quarter

Ended

9/30/2020 Month

Ended

10/31/2020 Month

Ended

11/30/2020 Weighted average FICO 757 762 764 764 762 Loan-to-value (LTV) 91.3 % 90.7 % 90.7 % 90.6 % 90.9 % Debt-to-income (DTI) 34.4 % 33.3 % 32.8 % 32.7 % 33.2 % In-focus risk segments 95.01-97.0% LTV 6.4 % 4.2 % 3.2 % 7.7 % 10.4 % <680 FICO 1.9 % 1.0 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 1.0 % >45% DTI 10.3 % 7.0 % 4.9 % 5.5 % 5.9 % Layered risk (3) 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 %

(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments