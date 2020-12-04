NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for November 2020
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of November 2020. At November 30, 2020, the company reported 12,532 loans in default and a default rate of 3.23%.
|Default Activity as of:
|3/31/2020
|6/30/2020
|9/30/2020
|10/31/2020
|11/30/2020
|Number of loans in default (1)
|1,449
|10,816
|13,765
|13,108
|12,532
|Default rate (2)
|0.38
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.23
|%
|
New Insurance Written During:
|
Quarter
Ended
3/31/2020
|
Quarter
Ended
6/30/2020
|
Quarter
Ended
9/30/2020
|
Month
Ended
10/31/2020
|
Month
Ended
11/30/2020
|Weighted average
|FICO
|757
|762
|764
|764
|762
|Loan-to-value (LTV)
|91.3
|%
|90.7
|%
|90.7
|%
|90.6
|%
|90.9
|%
|Debt-to-income (DTI)
|34.4
|%
|33.3
|%
|32.8
|%
|32.7
|%
|33.2
|%
|In-focus risk segments
|95.01-97.0% LTV
|6.4
|%
|4.2
|%
|3.2
|%
|7.7
|%
|10.4
|%
|<680 FICO
|1.9
|%
|1.0
|%
|0.7
|%
|0.9
|%
|1.0
|%
|>45% DTI
|10.3
|%
|7.0
|%
|4.9
|%
|5.5
|%
|5.9
|%
|Layered risk (3)
|0.2
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments
