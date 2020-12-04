 

NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for November 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of November 2020. At November 30, 2020, the company reported 12,532 loans in default and a default rate of 3.23%.

   Default Activity as of:
    3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020
Number of loans in default (1)   1,449   10,816   13,765   13,108   12,532  
Default rate (2)   0.38 % 2.90 % 3.60 % 3.41 % 3.23 %


  New Insurance Written During:
    Quarter
Ended
3/31/2020 		Quarter
Ended
6/30/2020 		Quarter
Ended
9/30/2020 		Month
Ended
10/31/2020 		Month
Ended
11/30/2020
Weighted average             
FICO   757   762   764   764   762  
Loan-to-value (LTV)   91.3 % 90.7 % 90.7 % 90.6 % 90.9 %
Debt-to-income (DTI)   34.4 % 33.3 % 32.8 % 32.7 % 33.2 %
             
In-focus risk segments            
95.01-97.0% LTV   6.4 % 4.2 % 3.2 % 7.7 % 10.4 %
<680 FICO   1.9 % 1.0 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 1.0 %
>45% DTI   10.3 % 7.0 % 4.9 % 5.5 % 5.9 %
Layered risk (3)   0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 %

(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments

