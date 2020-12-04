Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mäkelä
Efecte Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Agamin Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mäkelä, Kari
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Efecte Oyj
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20201202235929_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-02
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 384 Unit price: 10 EUR
(2): Volume: 15 Unit price: 10 EUR
(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 10 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 10 EUR
(6): Volume: 150 Unit price: 10 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10 EUR
(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 10 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 10 EUR
Further inquiries:
Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
Efecte Plc
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.
