 

Ørsted divests 25% of Ocean Wind to PSEG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 14:01  |  54   |   |   

Ørsted has entered into an agreement to sell a 25% ownership interest in its 1,100MW Ocean Wind offshore wind project to New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). PSEG’s contribution will include both a conventional and tax equity investment in the project. The partners did not disclose the value of the transaction.

In June 2019, Ocean Wind was selected by The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to build New Jersey’s first large-scale offshore wind farm.

The Ocean Wind project could provide first power in late 2024, subject to federal permitting timelines, other development and construction activities, and final investment decisions by Ørsted and PSEG. Completion of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the first half of 2021, subject to approval by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and other customary closing conditions.

In addition to the Ocean Wind partnership, Ørsted and PSEG are joint venture partners on the Garden State Offshore Energy lease area.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, says:

“I’m delighted to extend our partnership with PSEG and welcome them on Ocean Wind, which will contribute significantly to New Jersey’s target of achieving 100% renewable power by 2050. In addition to clean energy, Ocean Wind will bring jobs and industrial development to the Garden State during development and construction and throughout its operational lifetime. I look forward to delivering this flagship renewable energy project to New Jersey in close cooperation with PSEG.”  

Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President and CEO of PSEG, says: 

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Ørsted, a global leader in the development of offshore wind. As New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind will lead the way for a productive first step into this forward-leaning industry, bringing with it new skills, jobs, and carbon-free energy. Further, this investment in offshore wind energy is well-aligned with our company’s long-term clean energy strategy. We’re excited to continue our close relationship with Ørsted, combining each organisation’s expertise to achieve powerful benefits for energy consumers and the state, and we look forward to future opportunities throughout New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic.” 

PSEG has extensive power market knowledge and experience in executing complex energy infrastructure projects in the state and region. Ørsted is the world’s leading offshore wind developer and will be responsible for developing, constructing and operating Ocean Wind’s offshore power generation and transmission assets. 

About Ocean Wind
Located 24 km (15 miles) off the coast of Atlantic City, Ocean Wind will be New Jersey’s first large-scale offshore wind farm, and the 12MW GE Haliade-X turbines will generate enough clean energy to power more than half a million New Jersey homes. Ørsted plans to establish an operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Atlantic City that will provide permanent, high-skilled jobs during the projects’ 30+ years operational lifetime. 

Ocean Wind will receive a first year Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificate (OREC) price of USD98.10 per MWh generated, with a 2% increase per year during the 20-year term of the OREC.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year of 2020 or the announced expected investment level for 2020.

For further information please contact:

Ørsted Investor Relations
 Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
alban@orsted.dk

Ørsted Group Media Relations
Tom Christiansen
+45 99 55 60 17
tomlc@orsted.dk

About Ørsted
Ørsted’s vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights’ 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

 

Attachment


Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted divests 25% of Ocean Wind to PSEG Ørsted has entered into an agreement to sell a 25% ownership interest in its 1,100MW Ocean Wind offshore wind project to New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG). PSEG’s contribution will include both a conventional and tax equity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Ørsted appeals against decision from the Danish Tax Agency on Danish taxation of two offshore wind farms in the UK
30.11.20
Analyse: Unterinvestiert bei Green Tech?
30.11.20
Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name
18.11.20
Ørsted’s Financial Calendar 2021
12.11.20
Wind und Wasserstoff statt Öl: Mega-Wasserstoff-Deal: Ölmulti BP und Windriese Ørsted – „BP auf längere Sicht auf jeden Fall kaufenswert!”
09.11.20
Notification of manager’s transaction

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
9
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator