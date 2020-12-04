Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel to Supply Additional Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced an expanded supply agreement with the Ministry of Health of Israel for an additional 4 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19. The Israeli government has now secured 6 million doses of mRNA-1273. This agreement will support the ongoing efforts by the Ministry to secure early access to a COVID-19 vaccine for the people of Israel. The Company has already initiated the rolling regulatory review process with the Ministry of Health in Israel.

“We appreciate the confidence the Government of Israel and the Ministry of Health has shown in mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with this second purchase,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are proud of the progress we have made to date on mRNA-1273, including the recent positive primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 COVE Study. We will continue our ongoing dialogue with the Ministry of Health in Israel as we seek to develop our vaccine candidate.”