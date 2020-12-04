 

ADT Inc. Announces Tender Offers for Up to an Aggregate of $300 Million Outstanding 6.250% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2028 and 4.875% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2032

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) (the “Company” or “ADT”), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today announced that Prime Security Services Borrower, LLC, Prime Finance Inc. and The ADT Security Corporation (the “Offerors”), each a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADT, have commenced tender offers to purchase (the “Tender Offers”) up to $300 million aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Offer Limit”) of their outstanding 6.250% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and 4.875% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes” and together with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). ADT will fund the Offers with cash on hand.  In September 2020, ADT received $450 million of gross proceeds from an equity investment in the Company by Google, and has stated its intention to use these proceeds to reduce debt and fund growth investments in 2020 and beyond.

Subject to the Aggregate Offer Limit and proration, the Notes accepted for payment on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) or the Final Settlement Date (as defined below), as the case may be, will be accepted in accordance with their order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Level”) as set forth in the table below (with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 2 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level). Subject to the Aggregate Offer Limit and proration, all Notes tendered at or before the Early Tender Time having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Notes tendered at or before the Early Tender Time having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted, and all Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted in the Tender Offers. However, if the Tender Offers are not fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Time, subject to the Aggregate Offer Limit, Notes tendered at or before the Early Tender Time will be accepted for purchase in priority to other Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time, even if such Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time have a higher Acceptance Priority Level than Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Time.

18.11.20
ADT Mobile Safety Powers Lyft’s New Emergency Help Feature in Nationwide Rollout
09.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the ADT Inc. Securities Settlement
05.11.20
ADT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results