 

Cole Haan Unveils New GRANDSHØP in Harajuku's Cat Street

Cole Haan Japan Announces Latest, Innovative Concept Store in Iconic District

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, the iconic American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, today announced the opening of its GRANDSHØP concept store on Cat Street in Harajuku, Tokyo. To commemorate the opening, the GRANDSHØP will carry exclusive, limited-edition Cole Haan x Hasan Minhaj GrandPrø Rally Court Sneakers created in collaboration with the groundbreaking Indian-American comedian.

Cole Haan GrandShøp Cat Street in Tokyo, Japan - Exterior

Centered around human connection and enabled by technology, this new GRANDSHØP serves as the brand's flagship in an area known for delivering fashion's latest trends. The GRANDSHØP will curate footwear and performance lifestyle products that integrate timeless design and innovative technology, including ZERØGRAND - Cole Haan's pinnacle expression of craft, style, and engineering.

"The Cole Haan brand has been growing internationally for the past several years, and is now sold in more than 60 countries. Yet Japan holds a special place for the Cole Haan brand as we've been there for more than a quarter century. It only made sense to bring our most innovative retail concept to one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world—Harajuku district's Cat Street in the heart of Tokyo," said David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "The GRANDSHØP showcases our revolutionary collection of innovative performance lifestyle products."

Beginning with the sleek exterior walls and the quote outside the front door beckoning visitors to "Find your future here," everything in the GRANDSHØP is meant to immerse and inspire. The interior offers a highly curated experience emphasizing art, inspiration, and connection that reflects Cole Haan's mission to advocate the extraordinary.

The two-story, 165 m2 GRANDSHØP offers numerous high-tech flourishes, such as a second-floor window integrated with a transparent LED screen that illuminates Cat Street at night, two screens highlighting Cole Haan innovations, and QR codes throughout the store, creating an interactive shopping experience that offers style and purchasing information for collections including ZERØGRAND, 4.ZERØGRAND, and ZERØGRAND Performance Running. There's also a selfie station with an illuminated mirror that directs visitors to, "Blaze trails. Shatter boundaries."

"This marks Cole Haan Japan's third GRANDSHØP and most exciting to date," adds Adrian Santos, Senior Vice President, International at Cole Haan. "We're honored to bring this forward-thinking retail experience to Japan and hope to inspire consumers to seek form and function in every part of their day." 

Inspiration lies at the core of the GRANDSHØP. Numerous quotes dot the space (in English and Japanese), such as "Take courage. Leave directions," from Cole Haan's recent #WriteNewRules campaign. Behind a stone staircase, a double height wall of nearly 5 meters anchors the back of the store, which will serve as a canvas for emerging artists. Currently, it features a floor-to-ceiling version of Lauren Tsai's optimistic #WriteNewRules poster that notes "Personal transformation changes the world."

Starting today, the first 100 customers to complete a purchase more than ¥20,000 will receive a T-shirt with our #WriteNewRules message, "Welcome change. Especially your own." The GRANDSHØP Cat Street is located at 6-1-2 Jingumae Shibuya-ku Tokyo, Japan and will be open to the public starting December 4. Hours of operation will be Monday – Sunday 11:00AM8:00PM, phone number 03-6712-6616. Visit ColeHaan.co.jp to learn more.

About Cole Haan
Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

For more information, contact
Shie Sato
Manager, Public Relations Cole Haan Japan
Shie.sato@colehaan.com

Cole Haan GrandShøp Cat Street - Interior

 

Cole Haan GrandShøp Cat Street - Interior Lauren Tsai #WriteNewRules Mural

 

Cole Haan Logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346515/Cole_Haan___Grandshop.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346514/Cole_Haan_GrandShop_Cat_Street.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346516/Cole_Haan_GrandShop_Cat_Street___Interior.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466214/COLE_HAAN_Logo.jpg



