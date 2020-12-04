 

Aptar Named Among Top 100 of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” by Newsweek

04.12.2020   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” by Newsweek and is ranked in the top 100 among 400 U.S. companies.

Graphic: Newsweek / Statista

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for the second year in a row for our efforts to further a more sustainable, socially responsible, diverse, equitable and inclusive company,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “This recognition, along with our recent recognition as one of the “Most Responsible Companies in France for 2021” by LePoint, is a reflection of our global commitment to social and environmental responsibility.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista – one of the largest statistics database companies worldwide, evaluated America’s Most Responsible Companies based on the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue in the U.S. and publicly available performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories. They also took into account the survey CSR perception results from 7,500 U.S. citizens. Newsweek’s full list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” can be found here.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “future” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

