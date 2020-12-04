 

A-Team Group Recognizes ICE Data Services as Best Pricing and Valuations Data Provider

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that ICE Data Services was recognized as best pricing and valuations data provider in the A-Team Group’s 2020 Data Management Insight Awards. These awards are given based on reader nominations and voting, and recognize outstanding performance by market data service providers and consultants.

ICE Data Services’ pricing, analytics and market data service provides critical insights into fixed income, equity and derivatives markets for front-, middle- and back-office market participants. ICE offers independent end-of-day and intraday evaluated pricing on approximately 3 million fixed income and other illiquid securities, including hard-to-value, thinly-traded fixed income issues. The company’s suite of analytics tools, including Best Execution, ICE Liquidity Indicators and ICE Portfolio Analytics, help customers measure best execution, analyze liquidity, manage credit risk, value securities and price derivatives.

“A-Team’s Data Management Insight Awards are highly regarded by our customers and other industry participants, and we’re thrilled to have been recognized for this award,” said Mark Heckert, Chief Product Officer at ICE Data Services. “Our evaluated pricing and reference data are critical to ICE’s fixed income offering which covers the full trading lifecycle, from pre-trade data and analytics to execution protocols and post-trade clearing and settlement.”

ICE Data Services’ evaluated pricing is also used as the primary source for ICE’s global family of over 5,000 fixed income indices, which serve as performance benchmarks for over $1 trillion in assets managed by investors around the world.

In addition to pricing and analytics, ICE Data Services offers reference data on millions of financial instruments covering more than 210 markets. ICE’s recently-launched ESG reference data service offers detailed ESG attributes and indicators to help customers identify risks and opportunities in globally listed corporations.

For more information about ICE Data Services, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivative contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Evaluated pricing (including fixed income evaluations), continuous evaluated pricing, end-of-day evaluations, and Fair Value Information Services related to securities are provided in the US through ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC and internationally through ICE Data Services entities in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Intercontinental Exchange Reports November Statistics
01.12.20
ICE Sets Exchange-wide Open Interest Record
01.12.20
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
30.11.20
ICE Benchmark Administration to Consult on Its Intention to Cease the Publication of One Week and Two Month USD LIBOR Settings at End-December 2021, and the Remaining USD LIBOR Settings at End-June 2023
30.11.20
Intercontinental Exchange Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Sprecher to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 9th
25.11.20
ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage Auction for GasTerra
24.11.20
ICE Benchmark Administration expands ICE Term SONIA Reference Rates methodology to include Tradeweb’s Dealer to Client data
18.11.20
ICE Benchmark Administration to Consult On Its Intention to Cease the Publication of GBP, EUR, CHF and JPY LIBOR
17.11.20
Intercontinental Exchange Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
17.11.20
Bank of America Is First Authorized Participant to Leverage ICE’s FIX API for Creations and Redemptions