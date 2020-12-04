A-Team Group Recognizes ICE Data Services as Best Pricing and Valuations Data Provider

ICE Data Services’ pricing, analytics and market data service provides critical insights into fixed income, equity and derivatives markets for front-, middle- and back-office market participants. ICE offers independent end-of-day and intraday evaluated pricing on approximately 3 million fixed income and other illiquid securities, including hard-to-value, thinly-traded fixed income issues. The company’s suite of analytics tools, including Best Execution , ICE Liquidity Indicators and ICE Portfolio Analytics , help customers measure best execution, analyze liquidity, manage credit risk, value securities and price derivatives.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that ICE Data Services was recognized as best pricing and valuations data provider in the A-Team Group’s 2020 Data Management Insight Awards . These awards are given based on reader nominations and voting, and recognize outstanding performance by market data service providers and consultants.

“A-Team’s Data Management Insight Awards are highly regarded by our customers and other industry participants, and we’re thrilled to have been recognized for this award,” said Mark Heckert, Chief Product Officer at ICE Data Services. “Our evaluated pricing and reference data are critical to ICE’s fixed income offering which covers the full trading lifecycle, from pre-trade data and analytics to execution protocols and post-trade clearing and settlement.”

ICE Data Services’ evaluated pricing is also used as the primary source for ICE’s global family of over 5,000 fixed income indices, which serve as performance benchmarks for over $1 trillion in assets managed by investors around the world.

In addition to pricing and analytics, ICE Data Services offers reference data on millions of financial instruments covering more than 210 markets. ICE’s recently-launched ESG reference data service offers detailed ESG attributes and indicators to help customers identify risks and opportunities in globally listed corporations.

