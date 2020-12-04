 

OSS to Present at LD Micro’s Main Event on December 14, 2020

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at LD Micro’s Main Event being held virtually on December 14-15, 2020.  

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, and CFO, John Morrison, are scheduled to present on Monday, December 14, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). To attend the LD Micro presentation, register today at ve.mysequire.com.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.onestopsystems.com.

Powered by LD Micro’s new Sequire Virtual Events platform, this year’s Main Event will feature an entirely new, more expansive format to support the 3 million members of the financial community who have been invited to attend, including institutional investors, equity analysts, family offices and high net worth investors. Also new this year, each company presentation will be followed by an in-depth Q&A session hosted by a select panel of investors and analysts. 

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here. View OSS’ LD Micro profile here.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance edge computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance, and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro, Inc. began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

In September 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about SRAX, visit srax.com or mysequire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for revenue growth generated by new products and design wins. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact


