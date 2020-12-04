 

Preston Parsons Announces Investment in Assure Holdings and Files Related Early Warning Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

DENVER, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) announces that Preston Parsons (“Mr. Parsons”), an insider of the Company, participated in a previously announced brokered private placement (the “Offering”) units of the Company (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units").   Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 16,357,703 Units for gross proceeds of US$10,468,930. Mr. Parsons acquired 156,250 Units of the Company under the Offering. As a result of Mr. Parsons’ status as an insider of Assure holding more than 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares, and the change in his holdings as a result of the Offering, Mr. Parsons has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") as required under National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”).

Prior to the Offering, Mr. Parsons owned 17,388,551 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”), stock options to purchase 1,000,000 Common Shares and up to 3,300,000 performance shares issuable under the Company's performance share plan, representing approximately 62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of all convertible securities held by Mr. Parsons).

Upon the closing of the Offering, Mr. Parsons owns 17,544,801 Common Shares, stock options to purchase 1,000,000 Common Shares, 156,250 common share purchase warrants and up to 3,300,000 performance shares issuable under the Company's performance share plan, representing approximately 42.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of all convertible securities held by Mr. Parsons).

This news release is being disseminated pursuant to Part 3 of NI 62-103 in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available on SEDAR under Assure’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com and can also be obtained directly from the Company by contacting Scott Kozak, whose contact details are included below.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Parsons may acquire additional securities of the Company, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell the securities, including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company’s business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Parsons may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

Seite 1 von 3


Assure Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preston Parsons Announces Investment in Assure Holdings and Files Related Early Warning Report DENVER, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) announces that Preston Parsons (“Mr. Parsons”), an insider of the Company, participated in a previously announced brokered private …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Assure Holdings Announces Closing of US$10.5 Million Institutional Investor Private Placement
30.11.20
Assure Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
30.11.20
Assure Holdings Enters Into Commitments To Receive Approximately US$10 Million From Institutional Investors
25.11.20
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in December 2020
17.11.20
Assure Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 30, 2020, at 5: 30 p.m. ET
09.11.20
Assure Reports a Record Number of Monthly Procedures in October 2020