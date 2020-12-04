Preston Parsons Announces Investment in Assure Holdings and Files Related Early Warning Report

DENVER, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) announces that Preston Parsons (“Mr. Parsons”), an insider of the Company, participated in a previously announced brokered private placement (the “Offering”) units of the Company (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 16,357,703 Units for gross proceeds of US$10,468,930. Mr. Parsons acquired 156,250 Units of the Company under the Offering. As a result of Mr. Parsons’ status as an insider of Assure holding more than 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares, and the change in his holdings as a result of the Offering, Mr. Parsons has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") as required under National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (“NI 62-103”).



Prior to the Offering, Mr. Parsons owned 17,388,551 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share” and collectively, the “Common Shares”), stock options to purchase 1,000,000 Common Shares and up to 3,300,000 performance shares issuable under the Company's performance share plan, representing approximately 62% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of all convertible securities held by Mr. Parsons).

Upon the closing of the Offering, Mr. Parsons owns 17,544,801 Common Shares, stock options to purchase 1,000,000 Common Shares, 156,250 common share purchase warrants and up to 3,300,000 performance shares issuable under the Company's performance share plan, representing approximately 42.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of all convertible securities held by Mr. Parsons).

This news release is being disseminated pursuant to Part 3 of NI 62-103 in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available on SEDAR under Assure’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com and can also be obtained directly from the Company by contacting Scott Kozak, whose contact details are included below.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Parsons may acquire additional securities of the Company, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell the securities, including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company’s business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Parsons may develop such plans or intentions in the future.