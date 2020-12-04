Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Creates New Codes That Establish Specific Payment for Intravascular Lithotripsy Performed Below the Knee

Four New C-Codes for IVL Performed Below the Knee in Hospital Outpatient Setting

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified peripheral and coronary artery disease, announced today that as part of the calendar year 2021 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has created four new codes for IVL procedures performed in the tibial and peroneal, or below-the-knee (BTK), arteries in the hospital outpatient setting. These codes will be effective January 1, 2021.



In creating the four new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes (C9772-C9775), CMS noted that “…resources associated with tibial and peroneal IVL procedures are higher than iliac, femoral and popliteal procedures.” Previously, in July 2020, CMS issued four codes C9764-C9767 to describe IVL performed in all lower extremity arteries. As part of the 2021 OPPS final rule, these initial codes have now been redefined to report IVL procedures performed in lower extremity arteries, except tibial and peroneal. Starting in January 2021, there will now be four codes that pertain to below-the-knee IVL procedures and four that pertain to above-the-knee IVL procedures.