SalMar - Minutes from extraordinary general meeting 2020
The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Friday 4 December 2020.
All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.
The EGM approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 13.00 per share. The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend from 7 December 2020.
Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
