SalMar - Minutes from extraordinary general meeting 2020

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Friday 4 December 2020.



All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.



The EGM approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 13.00 per share. The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend from 7 December 2020.



Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.



For more information, please contact:



Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

