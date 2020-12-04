Monaker Group to Present at LD Micro’s Main Event on December 14, 2020

Management will discuss how Monaker has been rapidly transforming into a broad technology enterprise to leverage video gaming and travel reservation platforms with AdTech, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence solutions to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, has been invited to present at LD Micro's Main Event being held virtually on December 14-15, 2020.

They will provide a company overview of its active M&A program that is leading this transformation, including the recent acquisition of a 33% stake in Axion Ventures, an independent AAA game developer and publisher, the acquisition of a controlling stake in the owner of Longroot, an initial coin offering (ICO) portal, and the proposed acquisition of HotPlay, the innovative in-game advertising and AdTech solution.

Monaker is scheduled to present on Monday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Bill Kerby, Monaker CEO will be accompanied by the company’s director of corporate development, Richard Marshall, and its chief operating officer, Tim Sikora for the presentation and Q&A session.

Powered by LD Micro’s new Sequire Virtual Events platform, this year’s Main Event will feature an entirely new, more expansive format to support the 3 million members of the financial community who have been invited to attend, including institutional investors, equity analysts, family offices and high net worth investors. Also new this year, each company presentation will be followed by an in-depth Q&A session hosted by a select panel of investors and analysts.

Monaker’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at monakergroup.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro, Inc. began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com. In September 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about SRAX, visit srax.com or mysequire.com.