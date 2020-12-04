 

Monaker Group to Present at LD Micro’s Main Event on December 14, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

WESTON, FL, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, has been invited to present at LD Micro’s Main Event being held virtually on December 14-15, 2020.

Management will discuss how Monaker has been rapidly transforming into a broad technology enterprise to leverage video gaming and travel reservation platforms with AdTech, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence solutions to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers.

They will provide a company overview of its active M&A program that is leading this transformation, including the recent acquisition of a 33% stake in Axion Ventures, an independent AAA game developer and publisher, the acquisition of a controlling stake in the owner of Longroot, an initial coin offering (ICO) portal, and the proposed acquisition of HotPlay, the innovative in-game advertising and AdTech solution.

Monaker is scheduled to present on Monday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Bill Kerby, Monaker CEO will be accompanied by the company’s director of corporate development, Richard Marshall, and its chief operating officer, Tim Sikora for the presentation and Q&A session.

Powered by LD Micro’s new Sequire Virtual Events platform, this year’s Main Event will feature an entirely new, more expansive format to support the 3 million members of the financial community who have been invited to attend, including institutional investors, equity analysts, family offices and high net worth investors. Also new this year, each company presentation will be followed by an in-depth Q&A session hosted by a select panel of investors and analysts. 

Monaker’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at monakergroup.com.

To attend the LD Micro presentation, register today at ve.mysequire.com

View Monaker’s LD Micro profile here.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
 LD Micro, Inc. began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com. In September 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information about SRAX, visit srax.com or mysequire.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Monaker Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monaker Group to Present at LD Micro’s Main Event on December 14, 2020 WESTON, FL, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, has been invited to present at LD Micro’s Main Event being held virtually on December 14-15, 2020. Management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Monaker Group Announces Crypto Offering Created by Majority-Owned Longroot for Major Thai Real Estate Development Company
19.11.20
Monaker Group Acquires Indirect Majority Stake in Entity Which Owns Longroot ICO Portal to Offer New Options for Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising
18.11.20
Monaker Group Acquires 33% Equity Stake in Axion Ventures, Inc.; Completes First Major Step Toward Becoming Industry Leader in Consumer Engagement Through Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising Innovation
09.11.20
Monaker Group Completes Direct Integration with HomeToGo, Worlds Largest Vacation Rental Search Engine