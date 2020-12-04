 

Alberto and Lucky's "Online Seoul Life" Released

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government released YouTube video series entitled "Online Seoul Life" to provide an opportunity to experience what life in Seoul is like for those who would like to visit Seoul yet cannot visit Seoul because of COVID-19.

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8822351-online-seoul-life-youtube-series/   

Alberto and Lucky, famous foreigners residing in Seoul, appeared in the series' four episodes. The two gained their popularity by featuring in the talk show program "Non-Summit" on JTBC.

In the episodes, Alberto and Lucky introduce interesting places in Seoul while solving quizzes or performing missions at each location and competing to become the final winner.

Alberto and Lucky's "Online Seoul Life" can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/seoulcityofficial.

Through the four episodes, global viewers can learn and experience Seoul from a brief history of an old palace featured in Netflix's drama "Kingdom" and the secret behind Seoul's smart transportation system.

Here are details on each episode:

  • Episode #1: "History and Beauty of Seoul" learned at a palace and Hanok (traditional Korean house)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rL1p4dDyR9M 

You can explore "Baek In-je house," where the Korean film "Assassination" (2015) was filmed, and the Changgyeonggung Palace, which appeared in Netflix's drama "Kingdom." Lucky teaches a zombie he meets there how to wear a mask.

  • Episode #2: "Future City, Seoul" experienced through the Smart Transportation System

https://youtu.be/rW63QOqZCsg 

Alberto and Lucky visit the Seoul Transport Operation & Information Service (TOPIS) to see real-time traffic conditions and experience the city's smart transportation system.

  • Episode #3: "Maker City" Sewoon Sangga where the past and the present of Seoul co-exist in harmony

https://youtu.be/NGv-TvEecGk 

Alberto and Lucky make their voice changer devices by themselves at Sewoon Sangga, which was reborn as "Makercity" through the city's urban regeneration projects three years ago.

  • Episode #4: Enjoying Korean Ramyeon and "Ttareungi" at Hangang Park

https://youtu.be/cGcgjTCCXNw 

The two men ride a Seoul's public bike "Ttareungi," perform missions, and have instant noodles at Banpo Hangang Park. 

City Branding Division
Seoul Metropolitan Government
seoulpress2020@gmail.com



