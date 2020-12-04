LivaNova to Host Satellite Symposium on Advances in Neuromodulation at American Epilepsy Society AES2020 Virtual Event

 

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced it will host “Updates and Advances in Neuromodulation,” a satellite symposium at AES2020, the virtual event of the American Epilepsy Society. The symposium will feature presentations from four leading clinicians and will be moderated by Sandi K. Lam, MD, who is Division Head of Neurosurgery at the Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital and Professor of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, USA.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern, the virtual symposium offers an opportunity for epilepsy industry professionals, clinicians and academicians to gain a better understanding of the evolving role of neuromodulation devices in the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE). Attendees will learn about the healthcare and economic burden of the current treatment pathway for DRE and how VNS Therapy may reduce healthcare utilization, and associated costs, on an annual, per-patient basis. In addition to epilepsy, the symposium will explore the use of VNS Therapy to treat other disorders. The symposium will be hosted via an interactive online format available at no additional fee for all AES2020 registrants. A recording of the symposium will be available following the event for registrants.

LivaNova pioneered the VNS Therapy System, which sends mild pulses to the vagus nerve via an implantable device, to prevent seizures in epilepsy patients for whom medications have proven unsuccessful. One in three epilepsy patients has a drug-resistant form of the disease.1

“Many patients have tried six or more anti-epileptic drugs before they receive VNS Therapy, despite evidence demonstrating its ability to improve patient outcomes and lower costs,” said Paul Buckman, LivaNova President, North America. “We remain dedicated to creating innovative medical technologies that provide hope for DRE patients and their families and to exploring the application of VNS Therapy for other conditions that are difficult to treat, such as chronic heart failure.”

The symposium, “Updates and Advances in Neuromodulation,” includes the following presentations:

