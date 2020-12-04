Five9 Wins 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Intelligent Contact Centers for the Third Year in a Row

“Five9 continues to drive the intelligent contact center market forward,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. “Rising to meet constantly changing customer expectations can be difficult–let alone during a pandemic. The recent AI product advancements and the company’s latest acquisitions position Five9 in a unique place to not only meet heightened customer expectations but exceed them.”

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent contact center, has been named a winner of the 2020 Aragon Research Innovation Award for Intelligent Contact Centers for the third year in a row.

We believe that this award reflects the true innovation of the Five9 Intelligent Contact Center’s artificial intelligence solutions, digital channels advancements, UC integrations with Zoom Phone and Microsoft Teams, WFO integrations and the launch of many new no-code packaged applications. Additionally, this year, the company announced Five9 Agent Assist, Five9 Intelligent Virtual Assistant, and Five9 VoiceStream applications at the company’s annual Five9 CX Summit. These integrations bring practical AI to the six billion+ minutes of annually recorded voice interactions, and produce tangible improvements in efficiency both in software efficiency and labor efficiency within the contact center. Our commitment to expanding its portfolio is shown by the recent acquisitions of Virtual Observer and Inference Solutions.

The Aragon Innovation Award recognizes providers leveraging visionary use of technology to not only adapt as markets change, but to actively disrupt and inform how their markets will evolve. Five9 was formally presented with the award, virtually, on December 3rd, 2020 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

“We believe that receiving this three-peat win is a true validation of our commitment to continually innovating contact center solutions to create extraordinary customer service experiences,” said Anand Chandrasekaran, EVP of Product Management at Five9. “We are honored to be recognized by Aragon Research once again, as this fuels our fire to continually innovate and extend the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center for our customers.”

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

