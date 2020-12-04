Kimberly Lytikainen of Five9 Wins 2020 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Legal

“Kimberly is well-deserving of receiving our 2020 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for outstanding leadership and success in the legal field,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. “We were excited to see Five9 bring in a diverse and well-respected leader, such as Kimberly, as their new head of legal and we look forward to seeing her thrive at Five9.”

Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent contact center, today announced that Kimberly Lytikainen, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Five9, has won the 2020 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for Legal.

This award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry. Ms. Lytikainen has shown outstanding work building business-enabling teams that facilitated the growth of many technology companies over a 25-year career, such as Sun Microsystems, NVIDIA, MINDBODY, and, most recently, Five9. Ms. Lytikainen joined Five9 as their first General Counsel and in less than a year has played a key role in scaling legal and compliance services with a business mindset to enable international growth, supporting best corporate governance practices and facilitating impactful transactions, such as the company’s recent acquisition of AI technology leader, Inference Solutions.

“I feel that this award is a reflection of all the great people I have worked with and the teams I have had the privilege to lead,” said Kimberly Lytikainen, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Five9. “It’s a joy to be part of a company like Five9 with a culture that empowers women leaders and respects each teammates’ unique abilities, as well as recognizes the power of Legal & Compliance as a strategic asset.”

Ms. Lytikainen was formally presented with the award on December 3rd, 2020 at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005059/en/