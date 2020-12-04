Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Truist Securities 2020 Industrials and Services Summit
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn M. Bamford, President, Defense and Power Segments, and Kevin M. Rayment, President, Commercial / Industrial Segment, will participate virtually in the Truist Securities 2020 Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event. A copy of the latest slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201204005101/en/
