Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Truist Securities 2020 Industrials and Services Summit

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that David C. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn M. Bamford, President, Defense and Power Segments, and Kevin M. Rayment, President, Commercial / Industrial Segment, will participate virtually in the Truist Securities 2020 Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event. A copy of the latest slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.