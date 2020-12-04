 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.6 Million in Orders for Cyber Training

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

December 4, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded $2.6 million in additional orders from the Federal Government for its Joint Cyber Analysis Course (“JCAC”) Training solutions. The $68.0 million contract has been funded $65.6 million to date.

“We are pleased, as these most recent awards indicate, that our customers recognize the value of our products and services in training their cyber professionals. We look forward to continuing our relationship well into the future,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.6 Million in Orders for Cyber Training December 4, 2020- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded $2.6 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Amazon and YETI File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded a $2.0 Million Contract for an Asia-Pacific Next Generation Emergency Communication System
02.12.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results on December 9th
02.12.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.0 Million in Delivery Orders for Satellite Earth Station Equipment
30.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded City of Edmonton Next Generation 911 Contract Valued At $2.4 Million
27.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Diamond Equity Research 2020 Virtual Emerging Growth Invitational
23.11.20
Comtech Awarded $175.1 Million Contract for Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Technologies and Services
19.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Five-Year Multi-Million Dollar Upgrade with Saudi Telecom Company
16.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
16.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces a Contract Renewal Worth $4.2 Million with Tier-One Carrier
09.11.20
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Completes Participation in U.S. Army’s Network Modernization Exercise

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.08.20
3
allgemeine bewertung der comtech