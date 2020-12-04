Intevac Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson and CEO Summit Investor Events

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) announced today that Company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor events:

The presentation material utilized during both events, as well as a webcast presentation of the material, will be made accessible on the investor page of the Company’s website at ir.intevac.com beginning at 8:00a.m. EST on December 14th.

About the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and features a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Intevac and the other 15 participating companies will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference. Investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 12 of the participating management teams from 8:15a.m. until 5:15p.m. EST on December 16th. In addition, each management team will present a pre-recorded company overview, which will be available to investors to view on the conference website at 8:00a.m. EST on December 14th.

The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020 include:

ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO) and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Intro-act is a sponsor of the conference.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Unlike historical in-person Summits, advance registration and company meeting pre-selection is required. The registration link is: https://12th-annual-ceo-summit.events.issuerdirect.com/. Last day for registration is December 10, 2020.

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: laura@ga-ir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

