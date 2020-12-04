 

Ehave Dashboard Enters Final Simulations of Clinical Trials with the Hospital for Sick Children

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020   

The Ehave Dashboard has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, and universities to provide life-changing solutions to patients.

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today plans to initiate final simulations of Clinical Trials on its Dashboard with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). The final simulations phase of the clinical trials for the Ehave Dashboard involves SickKids processing data through the dashboard and clinicians utilizing Ehave's proprietary AI technology.

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers.

Data integrity is of utmost importance for Ehave and has a far reaching impact when dealing with mental health. We implement our system with an immutable ledger and provide our clinicians with a fully immutable and verifiable history of all application data changes. This provides a complete and accurate way to keep patient records secure. Our key is to help clinical and health processes become transparent by tracking and sequencing records of each and every change to data.

The AI powering the Ehave Dashboard is designed to alter itself when it accesses new data. By accessing the new data, the dashboard “learns.” Our collaboration with clinicians and researchers typically prompts this ability to improve using an objective of minimal error. This allows the system to comprehend which efforts are successful and increase the likelihood of using similar steps in the future.

Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave said, “Computer simulation of clinical trials has evolved over the past two decades to full simulation models yielding sound, realistic trial outcomes. One of the primary benefits of the Ehave Dashboard is to improve patient outcomes. Using predictive modeling helps to identify patients at risk for ADHD, ASD, and CHD. Ehave plans to utilize machine learning to empower SickKids hospital to predict patient health outcomes.”

