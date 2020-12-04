Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.35 per Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020.



“We continue to provide value to our shareholders through consistent quarterly cash dividends,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $32.24 per share at the close of the market on December 3, 2020, the current dividend equates to a yield of 4.34% on an annualized basis.