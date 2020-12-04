 

Dassault Aviation Falcon 6X rollout

Falcon 6X rollout

Saint-Cloud, France, December 4th, 2020 – The rollout is a special symbolic moment that represents a milestone in the life of an aeronautical program. It is a milestone eagerly awaited by our customers, partners and employees, united around the new aircraft that will soon be ready for takeoff.

We wanted to reinvent this tradition by adapting it to the context of Covid-19: the rollout of our new business aircraft, the Falcon 6X, will therefore be shown in a video broadcast from Bordeaux-Mérignac, this coming Tuesday, December 8th, starting at 6:30 pm, Paris time.

We are pleased to invite you to attend this first "e-rollout" in the history of aviation. The event will be streamed live on the Internet on the www.Falcon6Xrollout.com website, as well as via the link https://www.youtube.com/user/MyFalconJet

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

dassault-aviation.com

 

