Falcon 6X rollout

Saint-Cloud, France, December 4th, 2020 – The rollout is a special symbolic moment that represents a milestone in the life of an aeronautical program. It is a milestone eagerly awaited by our customers, partners and employees, united around the new aircraft that will soon be ready for takeoff.

We wanted to reinvent this tradition by adapting it to the context of Covid-19: the rollout of our new business aircraft, the Falcon 6X, will therefore be shown in a video broadcast from Bordeaux-Mérignac, this coming Tuesday, December 8th, starting at 6:30 pm, Paris time.