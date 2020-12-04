 

Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies with share options programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 15:02  |  58   |   |   

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 4 December 2020 the Supervisory Board of the Company approved the long-term strategic goals and their indicators for 2020–2023, their achievement evaluation criteria and the maximum number of shares offered to the managers related to the share options programme (hereinafter – the Programme) for the long-term promotion of the managers of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – the Group companies; the Group).

The Programme approved in accordance with good remuneration and promotion practices of listed companies in order to increase loyalty, pursuit of long-term sustainable results, motivation to increase the share value growth. The resolve regarding the Programme was presented in the Prospectus of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) as well as in the AB “Ignitis grupė“ Share Allocation Rules (hereinafter – the Rules), which were approved on 16 September 2020 by the shareholder, published on the website of the Company (https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/management-bodies).

The Programme of long-term promotion of the managers of the Group with share options will apply to nine key managers of the Group: the Board members of the Company and the CEO of four companies of the Group (ESO, Ignitis, Ignitis Gamyba and Ignitis Renewables). The total maximum number of shares offered for the period of 2020–2023 is 9497.

The Programme determines the share allocation in 2024, after the long-term strategic goals (indicators) related to the strategic plan of the Company for 2020–2023 are achieved.

After the retention period for the share options, the managers will be able to choose implement their right to own shares of the Group. The exact number of shares will be determined (calculated) considering the achievement percentage of long-term strategic goals and their indicators for the period of 2020–2023:

  Goal Value Minimum threshold for reaching the indicator Indicator, 100% achievement
1 The total shareholder return* (TSR) is compared to the Eurostoxx Utilities average 40% 70% of the Eurostoxx Utilities average, assessed as a 70% achievement Eurostoxx Utilities average
2 Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 30% Achievement of the determined amount, Eur, assessed as a 70% achievement Determined amount, Eur

 
3 Operational “green MW” 20% 1.6 GW
4 Preparation of a CO2 reduction plan and achievement of its objectives 10% 100% plan execution

The key managers will enter into Option Agreements in 2020. The Company will announce the concluded Option Agreements in a separate notice.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies with share options programme AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 4 December 2020 the Supervisory Board of the Company approved the long-term strategic goals and their indicators for 2020–2023, their achievement evaluation criteria and the maximum …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers
30.11.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 10 months
30.11.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 10 months of 2020
27.11.20
Regarding the loan
27.11.20
Regarding AB Ignitis Grupė loan to UAB Ignitis Renewables
24.11.20
Regarding the agreement signed by Mažeikiai wind farm developer for the supply, construction and maintenance services
24.11.20
Regarding agreement
18.11.20
Ignitis Group presented first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call
18.11.20
Ignitis Group presented first nine months of 2020 results
16.11.20
Ignitis Group to present first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call