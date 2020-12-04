Crackle Wins Best Ad-Supported Video Service Award at Cynopsis Model D Awards

The Crackle network is set apart from the rest of the AVOD industry with programming that is refreshed faster than other AVOD networks, as well as through its original and exclusive content. Crackle is also expanding distribution and has recently signed deals with companies such as PLEX, Vizio, and Cox Cable with several others launching in Q1 of 2021.

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle was awarded Best Ad-Supported Video Service at the Cynopsis Model D Awards. The company also won Outstanding Team of the Year for its original series Going From Broke.

The Cynopsis Model D Awards, held on December 1st and hosted by Cynopsis publisher Robbie Caploe, honor the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media’s movers and shakers. Crackle was announced as the winner for Best Ad-Supported Video Service by guest presenter and Pac-12 Network reporter Ashley Adamson. Fellow finalists included beIN SPORTS XTRA and XUMO. President of Crackle Plus Philippe Guelton accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Crackle was also awarded Outstanding Team of the Year for its original series Going From Broke, a series that aims to stamp out the $1.5 trillion owed in student debt in the U.S. Fellow nominees in this category included teams from ViacomCBS, Crunchyroll and others. The award was presented by guest presenter Alex Livingston, host of Morning Rush on Newsy, and was accepted by Crackle’s Senior Manager of PR & Marketing Chris Woolsey.

“We are pleased that our network and original programming have been recognized by an organization as well respected in our industry as Cynopsis,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton. “Our entire team works hard every day to give our viewers the greatest experience possible and it’s wonderful to see their efforts in the spotlight.”

Crackle can be accessed in the US on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.