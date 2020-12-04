 

Crackle Wins Best Ad-Supported Video Service Award at Cynopsis Model D Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 15:15  |  84   |   |   

Streaming Network Also Awarded Outstanding Team of the Year Award for Crackle Original Series ‘Going From Broke’

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle was awarded Best Ad-Supported Video Service at the Cynopsis Model D Awards. The company also won Outstanding Team of the Year for its original series Going From Broke.

The Crackle network is set apart from the rest of the AVOD industry with programming that is refreshed faster than other AVOD networks, as well as through its original and exclusive content. Crackle is also expanding distribution and has recently signed deals with companies such as PLEX, Vizio, and Cox Cable with several others launching in Q1 of 2021.

The Cynopsis Model D Awards, held on December 1st and hosted by Cynopsis publisher Robbie Caploe, honor the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media’s movers and shakers. Crackle was announced as the winner for Best Ad-Supported Video Service by guest presenter and Pac-12 Network reporter Ashley Adamson. Fellow finalists included beIN SPORTS XTRA and XUMO. President of Crackle Plus Philippe Guelton accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Crackle was also awarded Outstanding Team of the Year for its original series Going From Broke, a series that aims to stamp out the $1.5 trillion owed in student debt in the U.S. Fellow nominees in this category included teams from ViacomCBS, Crunchyroll and others. The award was presented by guest presenter Alex Livingston, host of Morning Rush on Newsy, and was accepted by Crackle’s Senior Manager of PR & Marketing Chris Woolsey.

“We are pleased that our network and original programming have been recognized by an organization as well respected in our industry as Cynopsis,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton. “Our entire team works hard every day to give our viewers the greatest experience possible and it’s wonderful to see their efforts in the spotlight.”

Crackle can be accessed in the US on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Seite 1 von 3
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crackle Wins Best Ad-Supported Video Service Award at Cynopsis Model D Awards Streaming Network Also Awarded Outstanding Team of the Year Award for Crackle Original Series ‘Going From Broke’COS COB, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for December
23.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches Popcornflix Video-On-Demand on Plex
20.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for December 2020 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
20.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres ‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’ on December 1
12.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Reports Q3 2020 Results
12.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television Extend Crackle Plus Option
10.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Present at 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference
09.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Contracts with Amagi to Power Upcoming Linear Channels on Growing List of Streaming Platforms
05.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 12, 2020