 

Y-mAbs and Takeda Announce Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) and Omburtamab in Israel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 15:00  |  90   |   |   

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: YMAB) (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and Takeda Israel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) announced today that they have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement for the registration and commercialization in Israel of DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) was approved by the U.S. FDA on November 25, 2020. Additionally, Y-mAbs plans to resubmit the amended BLA for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma to the FDA by the end of 2020 or in early 2021.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will employ its proven platform of sales, access, marketing and regulatory expertise to distribute DANYELZA and omburtamab, if approved, in the territory. The license and distribution agreement includes the State of Israel, West Bank and Gaza Strip. All other geographies worldwide remain with the Company. Financial details were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to enter into this license and distribution agreement with Takeda, and now expect to see a treatment cluster established in the Middle East, thereby making DANYELZA and omburtamab, if approved, available to children with unmet medical needs in the region,” said Thomas Gad, founder, Chairman and President at Y-mAbs.

Arie Kramer, General Manager at Takeda further notes, “Relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma and CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma are cancers for which there are currently no approved therapies in Israel, and we are excited to partner with Y-mAbs, making these compounds available and bringing new hopes to pediatric patients suffering from these devastating conditions in Israel.”

Researchers at MSK developed DANYELZA and omburtamab, which are exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. As a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests in the compounds and in Y-mAbs.

About DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk)

DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (“GM-CSF”), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. DANYELZA includes a Boxed Warning for serious infusion-related reactions, such as cardiac arrest and anaphylaxis, and neurotoxicity, such as severe neuropathic pain and transverse myelitis. See full Prescribing Information for complete Boxed Warning and other important safety information.

Seite 1 von 5
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Y-mAbs and Takeda Announce Exclusive License and Distribution Agreement for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) and Omburtamab in Israel NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: YMAB) (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
FDA Approves Y-mAbs’ DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) for the Treatment of Neuroblastoma
19.11.20
Y-mAbs Announces Update on Omburtamab in DIPG
05.11.20
Y-mAbs Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments