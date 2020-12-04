17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,110,000 additional ADSs. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 17EdTech, are expected to be approximately US$287.7 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$330.9 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

BEIJING, China, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 27,400,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), with two ADSs representing five class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$10.50 per ADS. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 4, 2020 under the ticker symbol “YQ.” The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. China Renaissance is acting as a co-bookrunner. Tiger Brokers is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

17EdTech’s registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:

(1) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Dept., 180 Varick Street, 2nd floor, New York, New York 10014, or by telephone at +1 (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com